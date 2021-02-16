Ursula Owusu 'exposed' over alleged apology to Collins Dauda

A claim by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West that she has apologized to Collin Dauda, the MP for Asutifi South has been flatly rejected by the member of the Minority caucus in Parliament.

As witnessed on the dawn of the election of speaker for the eighth Parliament, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful shoved off the veteran from his seat.



Ursula who appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament on Monday, February 15, 2021, in narrating her version of the incident disclosed that she has duly apologized to Collins Dauda.



“The chair I was sitting on was pulled from under me and I fell to my knees right where I am sitting; so when I got up, instinctively, I made a connection that he [Collins Dauda] may have been in cohorts with the gentleman who did that.



“And so I said, ‘if you are not going to let me sit down, then I won’t let you sit on yours…I have apologised to honourable Collins Dauda, I am yet to receive an apology from honourable Ernest Norgbey who pulled the chair and pushed me to my knees,” she said.



But this revelation by Ursula was debunked by the MP for Techiman North, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare who told her in the face that she has not apologized to Collins Dauda.

Ofosu-Adjare told the committee she had a conversation with Collins Dauda minutes before the committee began yesterday’s sitting and the information she was given is that no apology has been offered from Ursula’s end.



“I spoke with honourable Collins Dauda five minutes before I entered this House and he told me you have failed to apologise to him,” Ofosu-Agyare told Parliament’s Appointee Committee.



“My instruction is that you have not apologised to Honourable Collins Dauda,” she stated.



