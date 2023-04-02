24
Ursula Owusu honours mum by naming Tech Hub at Akim Oda after her

Ursula Mum Minister of Communications Ursula Owusu-Ekuful with Vice president and Mother

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

”Recounting my past and acknowledging the contributions of my mother, Christina Akua Brago Diawuo, which has propelled me to my current state, I can only be thankful”, she wrote in a post on Facebook.

”Thank you, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for joining me to inaugurate ‘The Christina Akua Brago Diawuo Library and Technology hub’ at Akim Oda, an honour to my mother”, Mrs. Owusu Ekuful wrote.

The facility was resourced by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Huawei Ghana, MTN Ghana and the Ghana Library Authority, and is equipped with an ICT hub, a robotics centre, a library, and a video conferencing centre.

Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful hails from Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana. She is a lawyer, women’s rights activist and a Ghanaian Parliamentarian representing Ablekuma West constituency.

She is currently the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation.

