Ursula sat on my lap, my wife should complain not her husband - Akandoh

MP for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful seated on the lap of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

A scene from Ghana's Parliament which captured the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful seated on the lap of her colleague Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has sparked debate.

But giving an account to what led to the incident, the MP for Juaboso, Mr Akandoh in an interview on Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb intimated that, the move by Mrs Owusu-Ekuful came as a surprise to him as she sat on his lap without prior notice.



"...when she came back, she sat on my lap. She just sat on my lap. I didn’t want to touch her,” said Mr Akandoh



The incident happened in the Parliamentary Chamber on January 7, 2021, during a misunderstanding between MPs from the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress on which side was to take the majority seat position.



Some Ghanaians have raised concerns as to what a married woman could be doing on the lap of an equally married man on live television.

Mr Akandoh further indicated that in any case, his wife should rather complain and not the husband of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. His explanation was in response to a question on what his wife's reaction was going to be after seeing him in such a compromising situation.



"She sat on my lap. I didn’t sit on her lap. My wife should be complaining and not her husband," he said.



