Ursula storms Awutu Senya West, campaigns for George Andah and Nana Addo

Mrs Ursula Owusu addressing the event at Bawjiase on Sunday

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Sunday, November 29, 2020, was in the Awutu Senya West Constituency to rally support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the area, Nenyi George Andah ahead of the December polls.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was in the constituency to grace a Night of Worship, Prayer and Thanksgiving event organized by the party to offer thanksgiving to God for the gains it has made for over the past three years they have been in power and to also seek the face of God in securing victory during the 2020 general elections.



Speaking to the hundreds of NPP supporters who turned up at the event, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West recounted how Ghana after making significant progress under the John Agyekum Kufour government of 2001 to 2008 in development, lost its gains under the succeeding NDC governments of 2009 to 2016.



She however underscored that under the current Akufo-Addo led government, massive improvement has been made in all spheres of Ghana’s economy which has translated into an improvement in the socio-economic life of every Ghanaian.



According to her, there is the need to consolidate the gains of the current government and that is dependent on the renewal of the mandate of President Akufo-Addo come December 7 when Ghana once again goes to the polls to elect a president and parliamentarians for the next four years.



She also emphasized that there is the need to ensure that a victory for President Akufo-Addo come December 7 is massively supported by a much greater majority of parliamentary seats for the NPP.



She therefore called on the people of Awutu Senya West to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for president whiles similarly casting their ballots for Nenyi George Andah to renew his mandate as their representative in Parliament.

“If you have been fortunate to benefit from the many policies of this government you need to understand that others also have to benefit from the One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs as well as all the other impactful policies of the Nana Addo government. If Nenyi George Anda is not representing you who will the president send to bring you all the development you need? Nana is going to work with an NPP parliamentarian for you. So whiles we vote for Nana Addo, we should also vote for Nenyi George Anda,” she stated



She called on the electorates to vote massively for the NPP come December 7 to ensure a one-off victory in the upcoming elections.



George Andah who has served his first term in Ghana’s legislature is expecting to go to the law-making house for a second term.



His first four years as MP saw him serve as Deputy Communications Minister and has been tagged by political experts as one of the best MPs owing to the developments he has helped brought to Awutu Senya West.



