Ursula supports fishmongers in Ablekuma West

MP for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Fifty fishmongers within the Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, received financial support and equipment from the Member of Parliament for the area, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

The equipment, according to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, is to boost their fishing business to earn income to supplement their livelihood.



"I will continue to support your business but I think it's time we diversify the fishing business to earn more income and also avert the communities from depending solely on the fishing industry," Owusu-Ekuful told the fishmongers.



The fishmongers were thankful to the Member of Parliament for the assistance and said it would go a long way to economically empower women in the area.

They, however, bemoaned that despite the significant role of women in Ghana’s fisheries sector, their contributions are often overlooked by policymakers.



According to the women, one of the major obstacles facing their business is limited access to the financial services that are available to men.



Men who catch fish can take advantage of subsidies for fuel, nets, and boat motors but women who sell fish enjoy no such assistance, they lamented.