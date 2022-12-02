Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 to exit 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing by 2-0 to Uruguay in their final match of the group stages.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals for Uruguay were not enough to get them through to the next round of the tournament as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



The Black Stars had a slow start in the game as Uruguay was on fire from the blast of the whistle.



However, Ghana's first chance in the game which fell to Jordan Ayew nearly saw him score but Sergio Rochet pulled a good save which saw Kudus go in for a rebound.



Kudus managed to get a touch of the ball and won a penalty for Ghana after the referee spotted a foul.



Captain Andre Ayew stepped up to take the penalty and Sergio Rochet saved his kick in the game.

Arrascaeta scored his first goal after Ati-Zigi spilled the ball and he headed the ball into the net.



Arrascaeta made it 2-0 in the 31st minute when Luis Suarez sent him a glorious defence-splitting pass to score again in the game.



Ghana came back in the second half with Jordan and Dede Ayew being substituted from the game.



Uruguay kept on putting pressure on the Black Stars but were unsuccessful.



Substitute, Antoine Semenyo nearly pulled on back with a powerful shot but he missed by inches.

Kudus also made several attempts at goal but was unfortunate.



With Uruguay in search of one goal to seal through to the last 16, Ati-Zigi pulled some stupendous saves to Edison Cavani a goal.



Despite winning the game both Uruguay and Ghana are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.