Use COVID-19 approach to support the needy - Rev Opuni Frimpong to Christians

Rev Opuni Frimpong, Former General Secretary for the Christian council

Former General Secretary for the Christian council, Rev Opuni Frimpong, has urged Christian bodies to support the needy in society amidst the current economic crisis.

The man of God admonished that, the welfare body of the various churches should support life-saving individuals who are at the verge of losing their lives due to certain circumstances.



Citing the COVID-19 period as an example, Rev Opuni said that during those difficult times, Christians were supporting the needy people in society, with relief items. He believes this needs to be replicated in a difficult period like this.



“The churches are the ones that receive offerings and tithe payments from people during prosperous times. And we also plan our welfare, the churches should go back to the drawing board to consider how to support others in need.

"Since we already have welfare, we should apply the COVID approach to help people in need, because during times like this, people are unable to even buy their medications. This is more than COVID, when the church shared relief items to individuals,” Rev. Opuni said during an interview on Okay FM's Adea Kye Bia morning show.



AM/WA