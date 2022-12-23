0
Menu
News

Use GH¢80m budgeted for National Cathedral to pay NABCO trainees, NSS personnel – Justice for Ghana to govt

Selorm Dzramado Selorm Dzramado, leading member of Justice for Ghana

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The pressure group, Justice for Ghana, has added its voice to the many calls for the government to halt the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

Speaking to the media while picketing around the grounds of the National Cathedral, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Selorm Dzramado, a leading member of the group, said that the Cathedral project cannot go on given the economic challenges in Ghana.

He called on the government to use the money budgeted for the Cathedral in the 2023 budget, which was disapproved by Parliament, to pay the arrears owed trainees of the Nations Builders’ Corps (NABCO) programme and National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel.

“Ghanaians are suffering excruciating hardship and do not need the scarce state funds accrued from taxing them to be used for funding fanciful frivolities that President Akufo-Addo considers his priority of priorities.

“We demand that NABCO victims and National Service personnel, who have not been paid while David Adjaye (the architect for the National Cathedral) was paid (GH¢) 113 million upfront for no work done, be immediately paid from savings made by Parliament stopping the (GH¢) 80 million budgeted for the Cathedral.

The group also called on the Parliament to intervene to avert the intended strike actions by labour unions including doctors and teachers over the plan of the government to give haircuts to pensions of workers.

It urged Parliament to block all the new taxes the government is attempting to introduce because Ghanaians are already going through a lot of hardships.

Watch Selorm Dzramado’s remarks in the video below:





IB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: