Use Good Friday to promote national consciousness - Rev. Enoch Thompson

Rev. Enoch Thompson

Christians globally commemorated Good Friday, one of the most significant events on the Christian calendar. The Day marks the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ to atone for the sins of the world and reconcile believers with God eternally.

Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev. Enoch Thompson, has urged Christians to reflect on their lives and repent from their sins, so that the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, can be meaningful and beneficial to them.



In a Good Friday message, Rev. Thompson called for national consciousness and the need for Ghanaians to reflect on how to right the wrong as a nation.



“As we celebrate Good Friday, the day on which Jesus Christ was crucified, I bring greetings to all Ghanaians and wish you all the best in our national recollections and reflections as to where our Nation is going. Jesus died to sacrifice his blood to cleanse us from sin and therefore at this time there’s a need for national consciousness of where we have gone wrong and the things that we have done against our fellow humans and God who created us and put us in this land’’ he said.

Rev Thompson emphasized on the need for reconciliation both with God, co-workers and families.



“I invite you all to reflect deeply on how we have offended our spouses, children, our countrymen, our co-workers, our seniors, our supervisors and to seek divine forgiveness. The blood of Jesus is available to cleanse us from all unrighteousness, therefore I wish you all the best this Good Friday and pray that together we shall have the forgiveness of God for the many things we have done against God and against humanity” he added.