Use female parliamentary candidate to maximize votes - NPP told

NPP NPP210098 The New Patriotic Party (NPP) logo

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

Among the eight persons seeking to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kumawu by-election, the only female in the race, Ama Serwaa appears to have the overwhelming support of electorates and delegates.

Per the opinions of Kumawu electorates, Ama Serwaa, if elected as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the pending by-election, will bring to an end the sharp division within the ranks and file of the party, especially in that constituency.

Ama Serwaa who is the only female candidate among the other seven candidates, was, however, described by the same constituents as having the right person to replace the late MP in parliament, Philip Atta Basoah.

"Already, we know there is a division in the party in the constituency. So, if the Regional and National executives want to fix it, Straightforward, they should elect someone who is a unifier, respectful, hard-working to lead us…

“We believe that person is Obaapa Ama Serwaa to retain the Kumawu parliamentary seat for us and not only that but also increase votes, the right person delegates have to choose is Ama Serwaa.”, some constituents in voice pop interview shared.

As the ruling NPP (NPP) gears up for the polls to elect a parliamentary candidate (PC), for the Kumawu by-election, the race is reportedly getting fierce and there are indications that it might get messy if the current national executives do not swiftly act.

According to media reportage, the contest has become a two-horse race; between the camp of the incumbent late MP, Phillip Basoah, and the Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta.

The constituency executives of the party are sharply divided and political analysts are predicting danger for the party in the area should the current happenings remain the same.

Relatively, more names have emerged to contest for the parliamentary slot and it is assumed they are being pushed into the race to cause “confusion” to serve the interest of some executives.

Two such names that have popped up for the Regional chairmanship post are Ernest Anim and Kwame Appiah Kubi who are believed to be third forces.

Dr. Dacosta holds a BSc Degree in Chemistry (University of Cape Coast), an MSc in Public Health and Environmental Health (Leeds Beckett University), Ph.D. in Health and Well-being with research focused on the National Health Insurance Scheme in Ghana (Leeds Beckett University).

Dacosta has since 2008 been a reviewer for the Global Health Promotion, presented his research nationally and internationally, and has some Research and scholarly output.

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah
