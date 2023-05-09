Use of insults and vulgar language on radio must end - UG lecturer

Dr. Nana Anima Wiafe-Akentan, Lecturer

Dr. Nana Anima Wiafe-Akentan, a Ghanaian media practitioner and lecturer at the University of Ghana has spoken against insults and the use of vulgar language on public platforms.

In an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she noted that the use of insults of vulgar language is the apparent lack of appreciation for the mother language and the Ghanaian culture.



She told the host, Kwabena Agyapong that several people lacked the basic tenets of the indigenous language which teaches people not to engage in insults, especially on a public platform.



She underscored the need for Ghanaians to learn and speak their mother tongue.



In her view, it would help them appreciate the language and know how to communicate effectively with it.



“It would be prudent for us to learn basic tenets of Ghanaian culture and our language so that we will know how to communicate and avoid the use of insults,” she said. Learning the language also helps us avoid outright insults or character assassination, which we are seeing in our political sphere right now.

Some people have taken our language for granted. Some parents may not speak the local language with their children. That is something we must begin doing. Some children lack a profound understanding of the local language, when to speak it, how to speak it, and when to convey it.



She went on to say that teaching our children the language will help them learn about etiquette, civility, speeches, taboo expressions, avoidance expressions, and idioms. “They will understand these fundamental principles of public speaking, which are all embedded in the indigenous language,” she said.



Meanwhile, she has noted that she has no regrets about studying Twi to the doctorate level.



According to her, the passion she had from childhood has paid off.



The only thing she noted was that there was a lack of the needed materials to enhance the teaching and learning of the language.

The former Head of the Akan-Nzema Department of the College of Languages Education, Ajumako Campus of the University of Education, Winneba- Ghana noted that the study has paid off and has given her several opportunities.



Dr. Anima established the Language Watch Foundation to help curb the use of vulgar language on the airwaves.



She is also the founder of Nananom Language and Media Centre to train people in writing skills in Twi, choice of words, public speaking, and the use of Twi proverbs and taboo words.