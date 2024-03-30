Use pulpit to fight corruption rather than preach material prosperity, vengeance & superstition – PNC

People’s National Convention (PNC)

The Church and Christians must use the Easter season "to emphasise the importance of good moral values and uprightness, echoing the teachings of Christ," the People’s National Convention has urged in its Easter message signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla on Good Friday (March 29, 2024).

"We firmly believe that by steering sermons away from messages centred on material prosperity, vengeance, and superstition, and instead focusing on the wisdom imparted by Christ, churches can play a crucial role in the fight against corruption in our country", the party said.



It added: "Corruption, a challenge affecting all Ghanaians irrespective of political affiliation, remains a significant obstacle to progress and development."



The opposition party noted that "through the promotion of integrity, accountability, and compassion, churches can significantly contribute to nurturing a culture of transparency and righteousness in our nation."



"Therefore, the PNC appeals to all churches in Ghana to heed this call and prioritise the dissemination of sermons that inspire positive change and ethical conduct among their congregants."

Read the PNC's full Easter message below:



PNC'S EASTER MESSAGE TO GHANAIANS – MAY WE HAVE A SUCCESSFUL 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS



As Christians around the globe observe the solemn occasion of Lent, commemorating the profound significance of the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the People’s National Convention extends warm Easter greetings to all believers across Ghana.



During this sacred season, we pause to reflect on the values of faith, sacrifice, and renewal that Easter represents.

It serves as a time of spiritual reflection and hope for a brighter future.



With Ghana's Christian population comprising a significant 71% of our citizens, the influence of churches in shaping societal values is undeniable.



Therefore, the PNC calls upon churches nationwide to utilise their platforms to pray for and advocate peaceful elections come 7th December, 2024.



We appeal to Christians to use this occasion to emphasise the importance of good moral values and uprightness, echoing the teachings of Christ.

We firmly believe that by steering sermons away from messages centred on material prosperity, vengeance, and superstition, and instead focusing on the wisdom imparted by Christ, churches can play a crucial role in the fight against corruption in our country.



Corruption, a challenge affecting all Ghanaians irrespective of political affiliation, remains a significant obstacle to progress and development.



Through the promotion of integrity, accountability, and compassion, churches can significantly contribute to nurturing a culture of transparency and righteousness in our nation.



Therefore, the PNC appeals to all churches in Ghana to heed this call and prioritise the dissemination of sermons that inspire positive change and ethical conduct among their congregants.

Furthermore, we appeal to the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council to put measures in place to prevent the proliferation of institutions that deviate from the teachings of the Bible.



This will safeguard the vulnerable, particularly women and children, who are often the most affected by unscrupulous individuals exploiting religious platforms.



Let us unite in our efforts to build a Ghana characterised by honesty, justice, and righteousness.



In conclusion, as we celebrate Easter, let us embrace the profound message of love, forgiveness, and redemption that it embodies. May this season bring about renewed hope, unity, and blessings for our beloved nation.