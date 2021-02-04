Use security forces to enforce protocols on MPs who have tested positive for coronavirus – ACEPA

Some MPs who tested positive for the coronavirus are still attending proceedings

Dr Rashid Dramani, the Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) has condemned the decision by some Members of Parliament not to self-isolate after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament threatened to publish names of some MPs who are endangering the lives of the public with their decision not to isolate.



Bagbin, in a speech read on his behalf by First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu expressed disquiet about the conduct of the MPs.



“Some members of Parliament who have in fact tested positive to the Covid are still coming to the Chamber. Mr Speaker wishes me to inform you that if those members do not withdraw and isolate, he will be forced to publish the names of members who have tested positive in order to warn the rest of us,” he stated.



Reacting to the development in a GhanaWeb interview, Dr Rashid Dramani made a case for the use of security personnel to enforce the Covid-19 protocols.



Describing it as a ‘sad’ development, Dr Rashid Dramani said the conduct of the MPs is unbefitting of a class of people tasked with representing Ghanaians.

“It’s very sad that it has get to this. We call our members of parliament honourable and the reason we do that is that everything about them has to be honourable. They are supposed to serve as role models for many people in this country so to hear that some of them have tested positive and they are meddling with the public is quite sad.



Anybody who has tested positive and walking in the public is like someone who has death on their hands and going about spreading it to other people. I think beyond publishing names, the security forces might also be involved to enforce all the protocols that need to be enforced. In some countries, even when you are supposed to be in self-isolation and you flout it, you risk going to jail and being fined a huge penalty. We are living in this country and the people who are supposed really know better are setting over the bar examples, Dr Dramani chipped.



He noted that the behaviour of the MPs is inimical to the country’s fight against the virus and called on the MPs to take responsibility and lead the battle against the coronavirus which has so far claimed 433 lives in the country.



“I wonder what people will make of the next address by the president. Their attitude is a huge set back in the government’s effort in rolling back what looks like a very serious situation that we find ourselves in as a country,” he said.