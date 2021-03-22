Use space for national cathedral as shelter for the abused - Legal Assistance Network

The problem of domestic violence is more prevalent in rural areas and the northern regions of Ghana

The Director of the Legal Assistance Network-Ghana Irene Aborchie-Nyahe has called on government to come up with facilities that can shelter the abused.

According to her, most abused people fail to report their abusers over the fear of losing their accommodation.



Mrs. Aborchie-Nyahe believes that the provision of shelter for domestic violence victims will help minimise the abuse culture.



“I can tell you that majority of the people are still in abusive relationships because they don’t know where they would lay their heads when they get out of the abuser’s environment. So a shelter is very crucial to the administration of justice in this country. The government could use the space for the national cathedral as a shelter for the abused,” she told Samson Lardy Anyenini on The Law show.



Though Mrs. Aborchie-Nyahe lauded efforts by stakeholders to put up some shelters to house domestic abuse victims, there is still room for improvement.



Mrs. Aborchie-Nyahe added that if these shelters are put up, victims will be able to leave their abusive homes and seek the help needed.



“If the abuse is increasing and during the COVID-19 era it skyrocketed imagine all those people and remember that when they run to their families they are told to go back home”.

“But if they have neutral ground where they can seek refuge, I am very sure that a lot of them will run there. So if they have a neutral space that they can go and occupy for some time, and then think through their lives and know the next step to take that will help to reduce abuse”.



The comments come on the back of the increasing reports of domestic abuse in the country.



On March 9, it was reported that a businessman, Prince Charles Dedjoe, was charged with murder by police prosecutors for allegedly killing his wife following several reports of abuse.



Soon after, it was again reported that a level 300 student of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College has died after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend.



Following these reports many women albeit anonymously have been opening up about the abuse, they endure in their homes, some afraid to leave because of finances.



Member of the Coalition for Survivors of Domestic Violence, Nana Yaa Ntiwaa Asare, also added that shelters will not only offer a roof for victims but will also provide other services for these victims who are afraid to open up.