'Use this period of devotion and purity to pray for peace for Ghana' - Dr Bawumia urges Muslims

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Chief Imam

"Use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country and the wellbeing of loved ones," that is advice from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to Ghanaian Muslims.

The Vice President said Muslims should take advantage of the opportunity this month presents to renew their faith in Allah and ask for his blessings.



Dr Bawumia, in a Facebook message, also urged Muslims to use this month to extend love to their neighbours, no matter their religious affiliation.



Muslims in Ghana, joined their counterpart across the globe to commence Ramadan 2021 on Tuesday, April 13, 2020.



The month of Ramadan which is the 9th month on the Islamic Calendar is deemed by Muslims as the most blessed of all months, seeing as it is the month in which the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) started receiving revelations of the Holy Qur'an from Allah (God Almighty).

In this month, Muslims the world over fast for 30/29 days, (which is obligatory and falls within the five (5) Islamic Pillars) to seek the face of Allah through repentance and other acts of worship.



Dr Bawumia’s message reads:



"On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, Hajia Samira and I, extend our warm wishes to Muslims in the country and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast. The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of peaceful coexistence as a people. Use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country and the well being of loved ones."



Meanwhile today, Sunday, April 18, 2021, is day 6 of the 30/29-day fast.