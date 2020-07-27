Regional News

Use water, electricity wisely to save national purse - Sunyani MCE appeals

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive

Ghanaians have been urged to use water and electricity judiciously to save the national purse, as the government take measures to lessen the socio-economic plight of the populace.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday, noted provision of potable drinking water remained a basic necessity and essential for life.



She said the novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) had brought serious economic downturn to nations, and the government was doing everything possible to ensure the socio-economic livelihoods of particularly, the ordinary Ghanaian was improved.



“This has necessitated the need for the government's free supply of potable drinking water for all, and free electricity supply for life-line users. We don’t have to waste water and electricity to drain the nation’s coffers in these trialing moments of our time,” she said.



Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated that the Municipal Assembly would leave no stone unturned to facelift the Sunyani township amidst COVID-19, and appealed to the business community in the Municipality to support the Assembly in the development processes.



She said some access roads in the township had been earmarked for upgrading and therefore appealed to contractors and well-to-do citizens home and abroad to support those rehabilitation works.

“COVID-19 cannot halt our development agenda, and we must bar all odds to ensure we meet the immediate developmental needs of our communities. The Assembly alone cannot shoulder this enormous responsibility and we need the support of the business community,” Madam Owusu-Banahene implored.



The MCE stressed government restrictions on the COVID-19 was not a justification for the public to defy health and safety protocols put in place to contain the spread of the viral disease in the Municipality.



Madam Owusu-Banahene underlined the importance for the populace to continue washing their hands with soap under running water, wear nose masks, frequently use hand sanitizers and observe social and physical distancing protocols.



She said the Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 Prevention Taskforce was still undertaking its routine enforcement exercise to ensure people complied with all safety protocols, warning that churches, mosques, market women, drinking bars and restaurant operators who would defy the protocols would not be spared.



Madam Owusu-Banahene expressed appreciation to all who had in diverse ways contributed to stemming the COVID-19 spread in the Municipality, saying the Assembly still required support from the public to help contain new infections.

