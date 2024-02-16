Use your positions to serve as a bastion of anti-corruption - OSP tells religious leaders

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Special Prosecutor of Ghana, Kissi Agyebeng, has called on religious leaders to use their positions and influence to support the fight against corruption in the country.

According to him, corruption is a major obstacle to the development and wellbeing of Ghana, and it requires the collective efforts of all stakeholders, especially the religious community, to combat it.



Speaking at a gathering of religious leaders (February 15), Kissi Agyebeng noted that the church has a vital role to play in promoting ethical values and moral standards in society and in holding public officials accountable for their actions.



“The church is not oblivious to our ills. The church always steps in to address wrongs and alleviate suffering, please use your positions to serve as a bastion of consciousness and anti-corruption. We need greater attention on this matter.



“If the representatives of God amongst us, actively take on the corruption fight, we would attain remarkable heights,” he stated.



Kissi Agyebeng also urged the religious leaders to join the OSP in exposing and denouncing corrupt activities, and in educating their followers on the negative effects of corruption on the nation.



“So, please join us by publicly calling out corrupt activities. Join us in making explicit linkages between corruption and the vices we decry as unchristian in furtherance of the faith.

"Please ensure that Christendom ably leads the fight against corruption. This is our sure way to build our culture of integrity and honesty among our people so we can favourably drive down on corruption,” he added.



