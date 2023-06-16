Use your power to empower - Dr Kingsley Agyemang urges students

Dr Kingsley Agyemang speaking to the student at the University of Education, Winneba

Dr Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat of Ghana, has urged students across the country to take advantage of the power they have as youth, to empower themselves.

Speaking at the 2023 Impact Conference aimed at empowering students to create opportunities for themselves and become change makers, he used his personal life story as an example of encouragement to the students.



The told the students, drawn from the University of Education, Winneba, to, in their own small ways, create a better world by being change makers.



Speaking on the theme “Empowering Change-makers to Create a Better World,” he reiterated the need for “Power to Empower,” and how it inspires him to use his office as the Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat to empower others.



He reminded them of how as change-makers, they can provide hope and inspiration to others, and act as catalysts for progress and innovation.



He urged them to bring a host of skills, knowledge, and enthusiasm to the table because as change-makers, that is the only way they can work with others to develop creative solutions to social, economic, and environmental challenges.



He buttressed his point with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi who once said, "Be the change that you wish to see in the world,” and entreated the students not to hold back from getting started.

Dr Kingsley Agyemang further entreated them to discard the mindset of “I am not enough,” but rather envision the world they aspire to create and go all out to make it happen.



“A world where compassion triumphs over indifference, justice prevails over inequality, and sustainability guides our actions,” he added.



As change-makers, they were charged to know that they have a duty to play a significant role in the socio-economic transformation of Ghana and the world at large.



Other speakers who shared experiences and encouraged the students to focus and help make the world a better place included Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Efutu Constituency; Charles Addo, Retail Director for Absa Ghana; Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, economist and lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA); Madam Elsie Apau-Klu; Dr Charles K Assuah, Dean of Centre for International Programme; and Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor of University of Education, Winneba.



Dr Kingsley Agyemang also commended the organizers, the Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG), for an impactful programme and urge other student bodies to have similar conferences to allow people who have vast experience in different fields to share them.













Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:









AE/SEA