Use your religious places to preach against illegal water connections – GWCL MD appeals

The Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company, Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, has encouraged religious leaders to preach to members to refrain from stealing water or engaging in illicit connections.

He claimed that such a call could persuade their members to stop engaging in unlawful activities.



He stated that commercial losses accounted for 47% of total water loss, totalling 35,830,732.39 m3.



He stated that commercial losses are linked to issues such as water theft and billing inaccuracies.



He said while these statistics may pose challenges, they also represent opportunities for improvement and as a diligent and dedicated utility provider, we fully understand the significance of tackling these losses and refining our water management strategies.



He said by implementing effective measures to tackle physical and commercial losses, we aim to ensure a more efficient and sustainable water supply system for all.



“As we move forward, we are determined to reduce these losses, improve our distribution network, and enhance our revenue generation efforts.”

“Illegal water connections from customers have been a persistent challenge. These connections lead to substantial water losses and also jeopardize the integrity of our distribution network. They result in unauthorized access to our water supply, affecting the financial sustainability of our operation.”



“Non-payment of water bills from customers who consume our water has been an ongoing concern. This act hampers our revenue generation and affects our ability to maintain and expand our infrastructure and services effectively. Consumers must meet their payment obligations for the sustainability of our operations.



To address the issue of non-payment, we have significantly upgraded our billing and collection systems. We are acutely aware of the importance of timely bill payments and are committed to making the process more convenient for our customers.



Therefore, we have introduced flexible payment options that include our Customer App, Mobile Money services, and partnering with various banks for a hassle-free payment experience. These initiatives aim to facilitate compliance and ensure that our customers can easily meet their financial obligations.”



While highlighting these challenges, he stressed the need for religious leaders to call on their members to stop.



“Our Osofos and our Imams who are God’s pillars should help us appeal to our customers that if you take water you are not paying for, it has been stolen. When you are preaching, let them know that water theft is a sin,” he said.