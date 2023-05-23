Use your skills to the benefit of the nation - Professor Bell to graduates of Accra Business School

First batch of Wrexham University MBA students

Source: GNA

Professor Cedric Bell, President of Accra Business School, has urged graduates of the Accra Business School to use their skills to the benefit of the nation.

A total of 26 students secured the Wrexham University Master of Business Administration degree being offered by Accra Business School.



At the 14th congregation of Accra Business held at the Accra International Conference Centre, these 26 students had their Wrexham MBA degrees conferred to them, while 235 students also bagged various degrees, including MSc Accounting & Finance, MBA (KNUST), and ATHE Level 6 &7.



Professor Cedric Bell, President of Accra Business School, said the graduation was a special one as they were delighted to be graduating the first cohort of MBA graduates from Wrexham University, who started their studies in February 2022.



He congratulated the students for going through this challenging but ultimately rewarding journey, labelling them as worthy representatives of the unique and expanding Accra Business School.



"We want to congratulate you on your success and thank you for your sustained commitment to your studies and your determination and perseverance.



"You have made your own unique contribution to enhancing the school’s national and international standing and reputation," he said.

Prof. Bell urged students to use skills acquired to their personal advantage as well as for family and national benefit.



Sharing his perspective on the graduation theme, "Alternatives to IMF Conditionalities for Economic Development in Ghana," Prof. Bell stated that many countries have been faced with economic difficulties post-Covid-19.



"Nations are having to come to terms with the cost of the global pandemic and the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine. There is a widespread cost of living crisis, which understandably is of great concern to many families.



"The situation here in Ghana is particularly concerning, with Ghana having to seek IMF support for the 17th time."



Prof. Bell added that how Ghana responds to adversities and challenges would be a litmus test of the country's leadership skills and entrepreneurial vision.