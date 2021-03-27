‘Useless, stupid’– Angel Carbonu rains insults on critics

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has descended on his critics describing them as being mischievously stupid and useless in their criticism over some comments he made in 2015.

At the back of a decision by authorities of Achimota school to deny enrollment of some first-year students because of their dreadlocks, some members of the public have argued that the school may be discriminating against the students as they have in the past admitted Caucasian students who had long hairs.



Carbonu at the time defended the school’s decision stating that “what I gathered was that when Caucasian students cut their hair to the level of the blacks or natives, it makes them look very ugly and it can even affect their looks so Caucasian students are not allowed to cut their hair. There is no rule in the Ghana Education Service (GES) concerning Caucasians in Ghana because we are not Caucasians in Ghana, we are negro.”



This statement he made in 2015 have found its way into the ongoing conversations on Achimota school denying some Rastafarians who have gotten admission into the school enrollment.



Reacting to the criticism, Carbonu without mincing words described recent publications on his statement as stupid and nonsensical.



In an interview sighted online by GhanaWeb, Carbonu posited that his statement had been misconstrued for mischievous purposes.

“People were quoting that out of mischief. In the first place, the Citi News headline was not constructed by me, it was an editorial decision. What I said was that the nature of the black man’s hair, the kinky hair is able to stand in shape when you cut it. So it makes the black child look handsome or beautiful. The silky nature of a Caucasian hair, it falls, so when you cut it, it makes them look ugly.



So when people quote this out of context without knowing the nature of the discussion and they put it on social media, it tells you how stupid people have become and have decided to go around stupidly thinking that they are adducing any point. Those issues are absolutely different,” the NAGRAT President said.



When asked by his interviewer to adopt more charitable words on his critics, the NAGRAT President maintained his tangent except to replace his words with similarly harsh ones.



Carbonu said, “Okay, the uselessness of people in what they did. The nonsensical behaviour of people that they do, thinking that they are deriding you, to pull you down. That does not address the issue.”



The NAGRAT President challenged the disgruntled parents of the affected students to seek legal redress whilst insisting that the school’s decision which he described as time-tested rules and regulations will be vindicated.