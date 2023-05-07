'Utterly appalling attack' - Mayor of London condemns 'murder' of Ghanaian lady

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London joined condemnation of an incident on May 1, which led to the death of a 30-year-old Ghanaian, Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey.
The incident which took place in Brixton was widely reported by the media.
Johanita was returning home from a shop where she had gone to get a gift when her attacker, one Mohammed Nur attacked her.
She was pronounced dead by first responders who had been called to the scene.
"This was an utterly appalling attack - and my thoughts and prayers are with Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey’s family, friends and the wider community in Brixton.
"The Met Commissioner & I remain in regular contact. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder & extra police remain in the area to progress this investigation & respond to concerns," the Mayor posted in a tweet dated May 4.
The attacker was arraigned before a Magistrate Court last week but only his details were taken and is due to be transferred to a higher court next week because of the indictable nature of his offence.
This was an utterly appalling attack - and my thoughts and prayers are with Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey’s family, friends and the wider community in Brixton. https://t.co/zIOWBuyY0T— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 4, 2023
Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:
Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:
SARA
- Gregory being persecuted because of his brother Paul Afoko – Arthur Kennedy
- 'She wouldn't hurt a fly' - Family of Ghanaian lady killed in Brixton mourns
- Tarkwa Robbery: Suspects remanded for three weeks
- Landlord butchers family of three, kills one at Adankwame
- Pastor hospitalized after near deadly attack by 'hay fever' Prophet
- Read all related articles