V/R: ‘Brigedier Ametepe’ loses second NDC Chairmanship bid

Henry Kwadzo Ametepe

Until election results were declared at the NDC’s Volta Regional Delegates Conference held in Ho, on Saturday there was no clear winner in the contest for the chairmanship race.

The portfolio was being contested by the incumbent Chairman, Henry Kwadzo Ametepe -who arguably is the most experienced politician amongst four other persons who filed for the race.



Others in the race included a former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Mr. George Loh who until this election was a Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, Mr. Francis Doe and Mr. Marshal Emil Ackumey.



Mr. Ametepe, who prides himself as a Cuban-trained politician with his involvement in political leadership spanning both the revolutionary era and the current democratic/constitutional dispensation was seeking re-election to lead the party in the region having been Chairman since 2018.



But his dreams were dealt a huge blow when the electoral results announced late Saturday evening indicated that Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor was the chosen one.



Mr. Agbavitor, who first contested the race in 2014 but lost narrowly, polled a total of 203 votes as against 130 votes for Mr. Ametepe popularly referred to as the “Political Engineer.”

The results came as a surprise to the followers of Mr. Ametepe who prior to becoming the party’s Regional Chairman in 2018 rose through the ranks serving as a Regional Organizer, Vice Chairman, a Deputy Regional Minister and an acting Regional Minister amongst others.



Speaking to the media following the declaration of the results, Mr. Egypt Kobla Kudoto, who was also elected a Regional Vice Chairman paid a glowing tribute to Mr. Ametepe and the other former executives for their contributions to the development of the NDC in the Volta region.



“Let me say that the view of the delegates is that the need a new chair for the betterment of the party but we want to salute him for the work he has done over the years and we want to assure him that the new leadership will build on the foundation that they laid and that we are going to get the work done well and for that matter, we would make him proud,” Mr. Kudoto added.



Mr. Kudoto himself lost his second term bid as a Regional Youth Organiser in 2018 to his then Deputy, Mathias Kabila Alagbo but entered the race for a Vice Chairman having dedicated the past four years to working for the party.



His election as the Regional Vice Chairman is seen therefore, as a reward for his loyalty and dedication to the course of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).