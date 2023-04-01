19
Menu
News

V/R: ECG task force uncovers illegal connection at Catholic Church hospital

Ecg Prepaid Fixing File photo

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Revenue Mobilization taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana has discovered an illegal connection leading to St. Joseph's hospital in the Volta region.

According to the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Antwi, the task force discovered the illegality on Friday, March 31, 2023, as part of its usual rounds to recover monies owed by customers.

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM’s Evening News on March 31, 2023, he stated that the hospital is in talks with ECG to resolve the matter.

“We realized that St. Joseph Hospital in Dzodze has done an illegal connection, so we called them to have discussions with them, because it is a hospital if you disconnect the light, it might cause issues, so we have called on them to have amicable discussions and the punishment they deserved we will give it to them,” he said.

The task force, aside from chasing people who owe ECG debts, use the opportunity to check for illegal connections.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



AM/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: