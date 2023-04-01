V/R: ECG task force uncovers illegal connection at Catholic Church hospital

File photo

The National Revenue Mobilization taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana has discovered an illegal connection leading to St. Joseph's hospital in the Volta region.

According to the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Antwi, the task force discovered the illegality on Friday, March 31, 2023, as part of its usual rounds to recover monies owed by customers.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM’s Evening News on March 31, 2023, he stated that the hospital is in talks with ECG to resolve the matter.



“We realized that St. Joseph Hospital in Dzodze has done an illegal connection, so we called them to have discussions with them, because it is a hospital if you disconnect the light, it might cause issues, so we have called on them to have amicable discussions and the punishment they deserved we will give it to them,” he said.



The task force, aside from chasing people who owe ECG debts, use the opportunity to check for illegal connections.



