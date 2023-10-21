V/R: Minority disappointed in VRA - Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson addressing the gantering affected by the dam spillage in the Volta Region

The Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the Minority in Parliament is disappointed in the Volta River Authority because their conduct in recent times has not been good enough.

According to the Minority Leader, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has not done what was expected of it by way of properly giving awareness to the communities lying below the Volta River.



"We are disappointed in the Volta River Authority. We believe that their conduct has not been good enough.



They have not engaged the communities and we in the NDC particularly in Parliament will investigate this matter," he said.



He continued to say, "Aside from that, we also believe that the VRA has not been very proactive. After causing this man-made disaster, their donation is coming in trickles."



He said the VRA should have done better in alleviating the suffering of the communities affected.

He addressed the durbar of affected communities by the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams at Sogakope, on Friday, October 20, 2023.



He also revealed that the minority will ask the energy committee in



parliament on the NDC's side to start the processes of instituting a probe into the matter immediately.



He suggested that the government must as a matter of urgency allow the victims to occupy the Saglemi Affordable Housing since it is laying down idle.



The Chairman of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has also cautioned the government not to think it is doing any good or favour to the affected communities but rather discharging a responsibility.

He said the affected communities have sacrificed a lot for the rest of the country to get electricity because of the dams, so, the necessary interventions should be provided to them as much as possible.



He called on the government and other stakeholders including all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the victims.



He blamed the VRA for the negligence.



The Minority Caucus on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama donated 2,000 bags of rice, 500 boxes of cooking oil, 500 pieces of tin tomatoes, 500 pieces of tin fish and 1,000 packets of bottled water.



The items are to benefit 11 constituencies affected by the spillage.

The constituencies to benefit are North Tongu, South Tongu, Central Tongu, Ketu South, Keta, Anlo, Afadzato South, South Dayi, North Dayi, Kpando and Asougyamang Districts.



At least 26,000 people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.



The spillage began on September 15, 2023.