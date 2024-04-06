V8 driver crashes vehicle into church building and absconds

The state of the car involved in the accident

MyNewsGh.com has learned that a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration No. AC 633-18 has crashed into parts of the building of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Konongo.

The Police situational report said the church wall at the offside edge of the road was broken.



Meanwhile, upon reaching the scene of the accident, the Police indicated that the driver of the vehicle absconded immediately after crashing into the building.

The Police proceeded to the hospital to check if they could identify the driver but he was nowhere to be found.



Frantic efforts are being made by the Ghana Police Service to locate the driver.