VAT on Electricity: Organized Labour notifies Police on planned demo

Organized labour has notified the Ghana Police Service of their planned nationwide demonstration against 15% VAT on domestic electricity consumption.

Organized Labour has earlier served the government notice that they will resist the implementation of VAT on Electricity consumers in the country.



This follows the communication directed to both the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO), Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta on VAT on Electricity.



The Minister outlined that Value Added Tax (VAT) will be applicable to residential electricity customers exceeding the designated maximum consumption level specified for block charges associated with lifeline units.



In a bid to walk the talk Organized Labour has officially written to the Police to demonstrate in all the sixteen regions.

“This letter serves as the official notification of our decision to embark on a demonstration in all the 16 regional capitals of Ghana on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024,” the General Secretary of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Mr. Yaw Baah stated in the letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



