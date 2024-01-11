VCG, GTEC deepen accord on tertiary education delivery

The members from both organizations

Source: Felix Nyarko, Contributor

The Vice Chancellors of Traditional Universities in Ghana (VCG) have affirmed their readiness to continue deepening the existing relationship with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) towards education development in the country.

According to them, there is the need for more engagements between the two institutions on their operations to help speed up, as well as get the best training and outcomes for the nation.



The President of the Vice-Chancellors Ghana, Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson, on behalf of the VCs pledged to continue engaging GTEC more on their operations.



She announced this when the new Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, paid a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellors Ghana (VCG) during their 76th meeting held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Wednesday.



The DG's courtesy call on the VCG, which was his maiden encounter with the VCs, was to listen to them, dialogue and seek their blessings towards improved operations between them.



Issues discussed between GTEC and the VCG centred on updates on accreditations, issues of office holdings and satellite campuses of the various universities.

Prof. Akosua Dickson praised the leadership of GTEC for the innovations introduced to help speed up the accreditation processes at the various universities.



Addressing the VCG, Prof Ahmed Jinapor also eulogized the VCG for the critical roles they play in ensuring development and improvement at the tertiary level of education in the country.



He assured them of GTEC’s preparedness to collaborate with the VCG and all other stakeholders in the nation’s education space to help transform the nation through education.



Prof. Jinapor appealed to the VCG to ensure that they do not use church premises, senior high schools and other such infrastructure in operating their campuses as satellite campuses of their universities.



He announced that the GTEC has introduced an innovative digital platform (Accelerated Accreditation Approach) which has sped up the accreditation process and halved the waiting period.

This, according to him, has ensured that they cleared any backlog of accreditation issues so that all programmes are in good standing within the shortest possible time.



Prof Jinapor also appealed to the VC to take a personal interest in ensuring that their quality assurance staff speed up their processes to avoid delays which lead to a lot of challenges for all stakeholders.



He said the accreditation culture must be tuned to compliance, devoid of non-adherence as existed before.



The DG praised the current leadership of VCG for their attitude towards rectifying the problems as inherited and promised to work them in that regard.