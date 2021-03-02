VIDEO FLASHBACK: Kofi Boakye is your best bet to control recent armed attacks - Minority to Ghana Police

On March 2, 2018, the Minority in Ghana's 7th Parliament called for a review appointment into the Ghana Police Service following the rising crime reports in the country.

The Minority made the call to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency direct the Police Council to review appointments in the Service.



Addressing the media at Parliament, Minority Spokesperson on Defense and Interior, James Agalga, said a lot of the celebrated Police Officers have been sidelined since the New Patriotic Party took over from the National Democratic Congress.



"A lot of the celebrated Police Officers who acquitted themselves very well have been pushed to the background. We all saw what the Commissioner of Police Kofi Boakye accomplished in the Ashanti Region when he was the Police commander. So why are we not using him? It seems a lot of them have been pushed back since this government came."

Watch the video below:



