VIDEO FLASHBACK: ‘You cared for me when I was in prison’ – Tsikata eulogizes Alhaji Yusif

Former GNPC boss, Tsatsu Tsikata, two years ago, showered praises on the C.E.O of Dar es Salaam Group of Companies, Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, for his unflinching support while he was in prison.

The astute legal practitioner stated that Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim teamed up with his wife to help him get access to better health care when he was sent to prison during President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration.



Tsatsu Tsikata made this comment during Alhaji’s book launch in Accra, on March 8, 2019.



“I know how generous a human being you are. You were here in Accra making arrangements with the head of 37 at that time while my wife was making arrangements for the ambulance to bring me to 37. By the grace of God, I’m still here. I’m sure some people were not happy about how much you cared about my life and innocence. Thank God I was ultimately vindicated,” he asserted.

Watch the video below:



