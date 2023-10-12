VRA, NADMO support affected communities over water spillage

NADMO logo

Source: GNA

The Volta River Authority (VRA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has offered relief items to communities affected by the spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dam.

The items include mattresses, blankets, various food items, clothes, and toiletries.



The items are to help mitigate the difficulties being faced by the communities that have been impacted adversely as a result of the intensified spill rate.



In a news brief copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the Authority was committed to alleviating the plight of communities, while monitoring the spill situation of affected communities in the lower Volta basin.



It said the presentation of the relief items took place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of NADMO received the items on behalf of the affected communities.



The VRA commenced the controlled spillage on Friday, September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir, it said.



“In line with its emergency preparedness plan and standard operating procedures, the Authority notified its stakeholders, including the downstream communities”.



The Authority reiterated that it would continue to work with NADMO and other stakeholders to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to the public.