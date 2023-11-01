VRA ends Akosombo Dam spillage

File photo

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has said it is done with the spillage of water from the Akosombo dam.

Announcing this in a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the Authority, describing the spillage as a controlled exercise said it was committed to continue to provide relief items to the affected persons.



“The Volta River Authority (VRA) wishes to inform the public, particularly residents living along the Lower Volta River and its environs, that the controlled spillage from the Akosombo dam, which began on September 15, 2023, has come to an end,” part of the release read.



“The end of the controlled spillage notwithstanding, VRA is committed to continuing its relief and rehabilitation efforts until lives and livelihoods are restored,” it added.



It would be recalled that the Volta River Authority commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023.



This was due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.



Several communities in the Volta region have been left flooded because of the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo dam by the Volta River Authority.

While the current inflow to the reservoir is pegged at 400,000 cubic feet of water per second, the authority says it is spilling just about 183,000 cubic feet of water.



Fishing activities in the Keta municipality was subsequently banned following the high water levels.



