VRA fumigates its resettlement communities in the Eastern Region

Facilities such as schools, clinics, police posts were fumigated

The Volta River Authority (VRA) in collaboration with Moderpest Ghana, has fumigated its resettlement communities along the Volta lake in the Eastern Region as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Facilities such as schools, clinics, police posts, staff bungalows and all other public places were fumigated at Dominase, Onuku, Dedeso, Ampaamu and Kwahu-Amanfrom in the Fanteakwa and Kwahu West Districts respectively.



Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, Director of Moderpest in a press briefing, said his outfit had been contracted by VRA to fumigate and disinfect all facilities within its resettlement communities in about four districts across the Eastern Region.



He indicated that they were also doing disinfection by using chlorine to deactivate any microorganism and fumigate to control pests and insects at the same time.

He urged the communities to continue to observe the coronavirus prevention protocols to stay safe from contracting the virus.



Mr Rudolph Tetteh, Assembly member for Dedeso, thanked VRA for the exercise and appealed for personal protective equipment (PPE) for their clinic to function well.

