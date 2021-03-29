VRA marks 60th anniversary with humanitarian mission

Branded school bags, exercise books, math sets, pens were delivered using drone technology

The Volta River Authority (VRA), has donated items to communities it operates in the Eastern Region, using drone technology.

As part of activities to mark its 60th-anniversary celebration, the VRA embarked on a humanitarian mission of donating items such as branded school bags, exercise books, math sets, pens, pencils, water-bottles and stationery; as well as COVID-19 personal protective equipment such as nose masks, Veronica buckets and hand sanitisers to about 30 schools.



Speaking at a presentation ceremony held at Nkwakubew-Asuogyaman district, the Chief Executive Officer of VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, indicated that 16,000 schoolchildren from 30 schools in the selected communities are to benefit from this community support initiative.



“COVID-19 has taught us that science and technology is the way to go, and that is why we have adopted the use of drone technology in the distribution of materials to the various communities, and along the way teach the children that technology is the new normal and they have to learn how to use it,” he said.

He further stated that “today, the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected the traditional way of learning and the entire academic calendar. Clearly, we are not in normal times – and so let us all, children and adults, adhere strictly to the health and safety protocols that we have all been advised to follow,” she added.



Mr Antwi-Darkwa further called on the students to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocols to help eradicate the virus completely.