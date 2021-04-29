VRA presents cheque to New Juaben Traditional Council’s operation clean communities

A photo of VRA officials and representatives of New Juaben Traditional Council

Source: Bright Kwame Boatri, Contributor

Sanitation and hygienic health intervention "Operation Clean Communities" is gaining ground and winning the hearts of many as it has received a cheque from Volta River Authority to support its operations.

The "Operation Clean Communities", launched by the New Juaben Traditional Council under the chairmanship of Omanhene Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng in March this year, has already constituted its international committee. The project which is in line with the award-winning Root-Based Model to develop the traditional area and as part of the bigger vision to be implemented across Ghana, Africa was a result of a survey that revealed four maim diseases threatening communities in New Juaben within the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The said survey identified diseases such as Malaria, Cholera, Typhoid, and Measles. "Operation Clean Communities" apart from preventing malaria, cholera, typhoid and measles revealed as afflicting the communities in the Root-based survey conducted in 2020, also seeks to minimize the spread of infectious Covid-19.



The survey made available authentic data to evaluate the fundamental needs of the communities and the best policy intervention measures for them. It also provided an informed basis for effective planning and implementation of the Root-based sustainable development initiatives.



In view of this, the Omanhene of New Juaben Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng completed the survey report and accordingly developed it into a fully-fledged reference book titled “Implementing The Root-based Development” within the shortest period of six months (March to August 2020).



Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony in Accra, VRA Headquarters, Deputy Chief Executive (Services) of Volta River Authority Dr. (Mrs) I. Stella Agyenim-Boateng said "For lives that need to be touched, we want to make sure they are actually impacted in a positive way. Health and safety are so key to us because honestly, we can't do anything without good health or if our environment is not safe. Our chiefs are traditional authorities in our communities. Therefore, when we have a good relationship with you, we know that whatever message we have, Nananom...you're able to disseminate it so we get the results as a country."

According to Dr. (Mrs) Stella Agyenim-Boateng, "VRA after launching our 60th Anniversary last year, we've decided to touch the lives of little children especially in the area of their education. We've presented educational material and Covid-19 items to 30 schools across the country comprising 16,000 students in order to help the next generation. With the theme for the 60th Anniversary, we're are looking at our legacy and future. We are going to have a long-lasting relationship with you, Nananom, at end of the day, Ghana will win and we're better people."



Receiving the cheque on behalf of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Gyaasehene Nana Twumasi Dankwa said "the donation will be put to good use and its intended purposes, thank you."



Responding to the donation by Volta River Authority, Daasebre Prof. (Emeritus) Oti Boateng Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area said "on behalf of the New Juaben Traditional Council and on my own behalf, I express deep appreciation for the worthy donation made by the Volta River Authority towards the Operation Clean Communities launched last month by the Traditional Council.



As you are aware, the initiative which forms part of the Traditional Council’s community development efforts within the existing award-winning root-based model is at a critical stage with the establishment of an international implementation committee on 13th April to oversee its activities. The committee had already spelled out the implementation modalities in three phases, namely, the Pre-Intervention Phase, the Intervention Phase, and the Post-Intervention Phase. It will take one year to complete each cycle".



"However, the entire process is expected to be replicated and updated on an annual basis. We are hopeful that with donations such as yours, we shall eventually be successful.

Once again, accept our sincere gratitude for this patriotic gesture. Finally, we wish to assure you that the trust reposed in us will never ever be in vain".



The project focuses on the preventive rather than the curative aspect of healthcare, inspired by the universal dictum that prevention is better than cure, and also the adage that cleanliness is next to godliness. Accordingly, it involves the use of trained personnel in comprehensive health education of households within Juaben South and North Municipalities constituting the New Juaben Traditional Area.



Meanwhile, the Volta River Authority as part of its agenda to ensure sustainable development has presented some cheques to the UN Global Compact Network in Ghana, Cardio-Thoracic Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to scale up surgical operations, and Ghana National Fire Service to improve fire safety.



In his acceptance speech, Programme Coordinator of the UN Global Compact Network Tolu Kweku Lacroix said "We appreciate your generous gesture. Global Compact in Ghana has stepped up efforts to improve good governance in Ghana, we accept your invaluable partnership, thanks for the donation".



On her part, Administrator of Ghana Heart Foundation representing Cardio-Thoracic Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Anastasia Hitmans expressed profound and heartfelt gratitude to the management of VRA and pledged that the donation will be put to good use.