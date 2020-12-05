VRCC, UNFPA address challenges confronting adolescent girls

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has said that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is working to solve challenges confronting adolescent girls.

“The VRCC with the support of UNFPA has been undertaking activities in addressing the problems of Child Marriage and Gender-Based Violence particularly by empowering girls through livelihood skills training,” he stated.



He said improving the economic status of the girls through life empowerment skills training was crucial to reducing their vulnerability to Gender-Based Violence and its consequences including; early and forced marriage and cohabitation.



Dr Letsa was speaking at the Government of Ghana (GOG) and the UNFPA Seventh Country Programme Implementation annual review session, which assessed the impacts of interventions undertaken by Sub-Implementing Partners during the 2020 Programme Implementation.



The Minister commended UNFPA for their support, and partnership with the government in the campaign on improving Sexual Reproductive Health, Gender Equality and the campaign against Gender Based Violence.



He also commended the Sub-implementing Partners and the development partners for their contributions to the development and growth of the region and chiefs and people of the UNFPA operating districts, for their continued willingness to “host important interventions.”

“These interventions are aimed at reducing maternal and infant mortality, promoting family planning, ending teenage pregnancy and domestic violence and promoting quality adolescent sexual and reproductive health.



Dr Letsa said child marriage was a violation of the fundamental human rights of the adolescent girl and exposed her to frequent pregnancies and childbirth before they were physically matured and psychologically ready.



The pregnancies, he said, were risky and complicated by conditions such as fistula, haemorrhage and malnutrition...with access to reproductive health services, brides face higher risks of pregnancy-related deaths.



Madam Victoria Fato, UNFPA Focal Person at the VRCC said the programme impacted positively on the lives of the people like lots of adolescent girls were provided with skills training to empower them economically to become independent.



She said some of them were taken through pedicure, manicure, bead crafting among others to equip them with employable skills to transform their lives and improve their well-being.

Madam Fato said a total of 120 adolescents including; 32 boys and 100 youth leaders were sensitised on their sexual reproductive health rights, adding that 35 family planning providers were also trained on how to deliver quality services to their clients.



The Focal Person disclosed that the programme helped to equip a total of 15 midwives with requisite skills on safe delivery to help pregnant mothers deliver their babies safely.



Mr Kofi Nyalimba, Volta Regional Secretary, Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health said his outfit had embarked on a sensitisation drive to educate adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene as it was important in the life of adolescent girls to remain healthy.



Some beneficiaries of the UNFPA support programme from Central Tongu, South Dayi and Akatsi North districts and some Departments and development partners in the region also shared how the programme helped to transform their lives and enhance their work.