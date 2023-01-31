0
VVIP Lounge at KIA to be closed temporarily for restructuring

Kotoka International Airport12.jpeg Kotoka International Airport

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged the travelling public who patronize the VVIP Lounge at the Kotoka International Airport that it will be temporarily closed for two weeks, effective 31st January 2023.

In a statement, the Ministry said the directive is to enable the restructuring of the Lounge for effective travel and also meet international standards.

It has therefore encouraged users of the Lounge to patronize the Commercial Importance Person (CIP) and the Business Lounge at Terminal 3.

“The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience the closure might cause.” The statement added.

