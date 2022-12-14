Vaccination begins on December 14 for Ghanaians yet to receive Covid-19 shots

The vaccination move is to prevent a possible surge in cases of Covid-19

The Ghana Health Service will from Wednesday, December 14, begin vaccination of Ghanaians yet to take their shots against Covid-19. This latest vaccination drive, which is the fifth in the series, will end on Sunday, December 18, 2022. However, vaccination at designated health centres will continue after the five-day vaccination campaign.

The move is to prevent a possible surge in cases of Covid-19 before, during and after the Christmas festivities.



Under the theme “Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19,” this edition is expected to vaccinate over 1.4 million people.



Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, at a media briefing said those who are unvaccinated stand a high risk of contracting covid-19 and encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.



According to the Ghana Health Service, the first four vaccination campaigns recorded significant progress as they got a lot of people to get their shots. 21-point-two million doses of vaccines have been administered as of November 30, 2022.

So far, 12 point two million people have received their first dose with nine point one million fully vaccinated.



Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achiano is the Programme Manager of the Expanded Program on Immunization.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service is calling on the citizenry to disregard reports that the Pfizer vaccine to be used during the period had expired. GHS said existing COVID-19 prevention measures at the airport for visitors have been strengthened to reduce the number of cases which may enter Ghana.