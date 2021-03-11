Vaccination myths: Fanteakwa South District NCCE sensitize artisans

Coronavirus vaccine

Source: NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Fanteakwa South District has sensitised artisans on the necessity to get vaccinated, ignore any vaccination myths and also adhere to the safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Staff of the NCCE met with members of the Ehiamenkyene Market Women Association, Osino Market Women Association, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Osino and Nsutam respectively, Tailors and Dressmakers Association and Ghana Hairdressers and Beautician Associations in the district.



Mr Kwadwo Adu-Asare, the NCCE Officer In Charge informed members of the groups to get vaccinated since the first and second batches of the vaccine had arrived in the country with a total number of 600,000 and 50,000 respectively. Getting vaccinated and at the same time adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols is the best way to fight the pandemic.



The Officer In Charge also reiterated that the vaccine is a weakened organism or part of the COVID -19 virus which is put in humans. The “foreign bodyˮ is identified by the body which fights back by producing “soldiersˮ called antibodies. When the true wicked COVID-19 comes into contact with humans, soldiers fight back having been sensitized earlier.

This therefore prevents infection and disease. Even if there is a disease, it is often mild. He threw more light on the vaccine myths circulating against the vaccine, to which he responded that the myths are fake and without any scientific evidence.



Ms. Akyaa Hannah, the Secretary for GPRTU – Osino advised members of the group to avoid the myths about the vaccine. She encouraged people to rather get vaccinated to stop the spread of the deadly virus which has disrupted global economic activities.



Other leaders of the groups, thanked the Fanteakwa South District – NCCE for the interactive discussion and guaranteed that they would stick to the directives and get vaccinated.

