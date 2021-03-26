Vaccination of health workers in Akatsi South for Coronavirus on-going

The COVID-19 vaccination exercise in Akatsi started Thursday

Dr George Nyarko, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services, has expressed satisfaction about the COVID-19 vaccination exercise for the first target group in the Municipality.

The first phase of the exercise, which started on Thursday is targeting over 707 health workers in the Municipality.



Dr Nyarko, who participated during the first day of the five-day exercise, explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) he expected all health service providers within his jurisdiction to go in for the vaccine adding, "this vaccine is safe, so we must send the good signal to our people by taking it to clear all misconceptions regarding the vaccine."



He said 40 health facilities including; the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) related facilities would be taking part during the period.



Dr Nyarko also explained that two teams had been formed by his outfit to oversee the exercise, with each team vaccinating not less than 70 persons a day.



"We are recording over 50 people already and more would be taking the jab before close of business today," he added.

Mr Joshua Makiwi, the Municipal Disease Control Officer in an interaction with the GNA, advised all members from the health sector to actively get involved in the exercise with the hope that "COVID 19 will be a thing of the past and life will be normal soon."







He appealed to the public to keep adhering to the safety protocols.



The exercise, which will be rolled out in all the 18 Districts of the Volta region, would cover health workers in all Public Facilities, CHAG Institutions, Health Training Institutions, Allied Health Facilities and Private For-Profit Facilities.



The five-day exercise is expected to end on Monday March 29.