Vaccine shortage: Health Minister to appear before Parliament March 7

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

After his inability to honour the invitation by Parliament’s Health Committee, Health Minister Dr Kwaku Agyeman Manu is scheduled to address Parliament on measures being put in place to address the current shortage of vaccines in some parts of the country.

This was disclosed by Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin on Friday, 3 March 2023.



The Minister is expected to appear before the house on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.



“The Honourable Minister of Health has been scheduled to attend upon the House and advise members on steps taken to address the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country on Tuesday, the 7th of March,” the deputy majority leader said.



The Health Minister who was invited to an emergency meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Tuesday, 28 February 2023, failed to show up.



The Committee also invited the Ghana Health Service (GHS), and other institutions on the same issue.

They all failed to appear before the committee, except the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).



There is a shortage of vaccines used for routine vaccination in children from childbirth to 18 months in some parts of the country.



This is likely to increase the vulnerability of the very children the vaccines are meant to protect.



The Western, Greater Accra, Central, Upper West, Bono, Eastern and Upper East regions are among the regions affected by the vaccine shortage.