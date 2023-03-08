Vaccines arriving soon - Agyeman Manu assures

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com
Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has given the assurance that vaccines meant for babies will be available in a few weeks.
Some communities across the country have recorded shortage of vaccines for several weeks now, raising concerns amongst some health organizations
About 500 cases of measles have so far been recorded due to shortage of essential vaccines according to Paediatric Society of Ghana
However speaking to the press yesterday, the Health Minister said the vaccines would arrive soon.
“Working with UNICEF, we are fast-tracking the processes, and it is expected that the vaccines would be supplied in the next few weeks All things being equal.”
