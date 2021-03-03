Vaccines safe; disregard rumours – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama went for his COVID-19 jab

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the need for Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 jab saying the vaccines are safe.

“As a former Ambassador for the GAVI Alliance, I can confidently say that vaccines are useful in preserving our health. Ghanaians must therefore disregard all the rumours about the vaccine,” Mahama said in Facebook post after taking shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama have both taken their COVID-19 jabs at the Police Hospital in Accra.



President Akufo Addo and his wife, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife were the first to publicly take the jab on Monday at the 37 Military Hospital and Police Hospital.



The move was to convince people to get vaccinated.

The Ghana Health Service has rolled out the vaccination of 600,000 Ghanaians against the Coronavirus disease.



The vaccination exercise is taking place in 43 districts in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions.



This forms the first phase to vaccinate at least 20 million Ghanaians across the country.