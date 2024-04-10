Vakpo Health Center receives support from Youth Working Committee of North Dayi

Members of Youth Working Committee of North Dayi

Source: GNA

The newly sworn-in members of the North Dayi, Youth Working Committee of the NDC, with the support of the Member of Parliament of North Dayi, Hon. Joycelyn Tetteh have donated a unit of air conditioners to the medical laboratory of the Vakpo Health Center.

The team was led by Chairman Joel Edem Afari, Welfare Director Kumaga Celestine, Anthony Dzontoh, the Research/Political Strategy Director and



the North Dayi Constituency Youth Organizer, Wise Anyomi.



The event which occurred on the 7th of April, 2024 at the health centre was very brief.



The donation was presented by the team to the Director of Health for Vakpo, Mr.David Tekpor who expressed his joy for the pleasant surprise.

The Vakpo Health Center, since its establishment has played a key role in serving the health needs of the people of Vakpo and its environs.



Support of this kind to this very essential facility is in the right direction.



Kudos to all constituency leaders and executives for the good work.