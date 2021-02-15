Valentine's Day: Pubs empty, streets quiet; the general atmosphere in town

Sunday, February 14, 2021, was marked around the world as Valentine’s Day.

Until the advent of the coronavirus, Valentine’s Day is usually marked with loads of entertainment and showcase of love.



Pubs, restaurants, drinking spots and their ilk are normally filled with people who go out to celebrate love.



But the situation is different in 2021 due to obvious reasons. The coronavirus and its sanctions ensured that lovers stayed indoors to mark the day.

A visit by GhanaWeb to some popular pubs in Accra revealed empty seats and deserted streets.



Below is the video



