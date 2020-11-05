Valis Akyianu declares support for the NDC

Flag of the National Democratic Congress

Emmanuel Valis Akyianu, a clergyman, Businessman, and politician has stepped down as an independent candidate and declared his full support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December polls.

He pledged his support for the Flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Kwamena Mintah Nyarkoh, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North Constituency.



In a press statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast, Mr Akyianu rescinded his decision to stand as an independent candidate and declared his unflinching support to the NDC.



"In loving memory of our Late Father, Stateman, and Mentor, His Excellency Samuel Valis Akyianu and all he represented, I Sincerely, pledge my support for NDC flagbearer and Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North Constituency,” he stated.

He appealed to all his fans and supporters in the Cape Coast North Constituency to support his decision for the NDC to win massively in the 2020 election for the betterment of all the constituents.



Mr. Akyianu encouraged all residents of Cape Coast to join the trail and contribute meaningfully as the NDC strategized to bring systematic and sustainable development to the people after getting the nod.



Mr Akyianu contested the Cape Coast North NDC Primary but lost to Dr Mintah Nyarkoh but his teeming supporters urged him to go independent.