Valley View Basic Schools to phase out teaching of Ga due to lack of teachers

The Valley View University Basic Schools has served notice to parents that it is phasing out the teaching and learning of Ga, as a Ghanaian language, in their schools.

This, according to a notice signed by Director, Beatrice Ama Ntanu, and dated February 3, 2021, is due to the fact that they have been experiencing difficulty in getting qualified teachers to teach the subject.



Because of this, all affected students from Basic one to three are left with only the option of learning Twi as a Ghanaian language in the school.



However, the statement indicated that all other classes from Basic four to Basic nine will continue to have the option of choosing between Twi and Ga as languages to study for their Ghanaian language courses.

The Valley View University Basic Schools falls within the Shai Osudoku district where Ga-Adangme is the native language of the people.



