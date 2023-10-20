Valley View University wins 2023 National Cyber Quiz

File photo

Valley View University (VVU) has emerged winners of this year’s National Cyber Quiz organised by the Institute of Compliance and Cyber Studies (ICCS) in partnership with Lancaster University Ghana.

The quiz tested students’ knowledge in cybersecurity issues and its applicability to everyday life.



The VVU emerged winners of the competition polling 58 points, followed by Ghana Christian University College with 44 points and host Lancaster University Ghana with 21 points.



The winners were presented with GHS 5,000 cash prize, a trophy and gold medals for the contestants.



The second place had GHS 2,000 and silver medals for the contestants.



The contestants from VVU would also be offered free scholarships by the ICCS to enroll in their Chartered Compliance and Cyber Analyst tuition programme.



All the participating contestants were presented with certificates of participation.

Mr Theophilus Odjer-Bio, Executive Director of ICCS, said the competition aimed to build cyber security awareness among the students.



“We have observed that most people are not cybersecurity conscious and there is the need to intensify awareness and education on the emerging area,” he said.



Mr Odjer-Bio said the competition would be extended to the Senior High Schools and basic education levels to increase awareness on cybersecurity.



“By opening up the space to the public, they would become aware of the opportunities the sector offers, including employment opportunities.



“Ghana at the moment needs a lot of cybersecurity entrepreneurs to protect the country’s cyber space against threats and dangers,” he said.



Mr Patrick Amedo, one of the winning contestants from VVU, a final year Computer Science Student at the University, said the competition had inspired his dream of being a cybersecurity analyst.