Van Calebs touts Bishop Badu Kobi's charitable works on his birthday

Van Calebs and Prophet Badu Kobi

Source: GNA

Van Calebs, founder of the Walking Stick Foundation, has hailed the philanthropic works of Bishop Badu Kobi and prayed for more blessings from God on the occasion of his birthday.

The 3rd of May marks the birthday of the renowned Ghanaian preacher who is the General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International.



Prophet Badu is among the top Ghanaian pastors and is known for his several philanthropic works and various mentorship programmes.



Van Calebs, who is a known figure in the entertainment industry, stated in a social media post that Bishop Badu was a charitable man of God and that he has learned so many things from his preachings.



He posted: "Bishop Badu Kobi is one of the most charitable men of God in Ghana, but people never praise that side of him; all our people care about is looking for all the negative things to say about him, which isn't the best thing to do as people.

"I've personally learned a lot from his peaceful nature and how he cares so much about the youth.



"Let's not wait for people to die before we speak about their good deeds. Ghana appreciates you, and we appreciate you. I appreciate you. Happy birthday to you, Papa."



The Walking Stick Foundation has, over the years, supported the less fortunate in society with various donations and also sensitised young women on menstrual hygiene.