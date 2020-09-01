General News

Vanderpuye was beaten by former NDC members, not National Security - NPP parliamentary candidate

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo

Nii Lante Bannerman, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Odododiodoo has said contrary to claims Nii Lante Vanderpuye was beaten to pulp by some National Security operatives, the legislator was rather assaulted by some persons who defected from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“From what I gather, there are these boys who have converted from the NDC to the NPP. I have told them that if they have issues with him (the MP) they should find ways of settling it.”



“As an MP, he should also find ways of approaching these guys and settling whatever scores he has with them,” Mr. Bannerman is quoted to have told JoyNews.



The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye earlier said some personnel of the National Security Secretariat physically assaulted him.



Mr. Vanderpuye said the incident occurred in front of the James Town Police station. According to him, he was at the police station to secure bail for a journalist.



He told the media that he had asked the journalist to take pictures of some projects he had undertaken in his constituency only to be told later that the journalist had been arrested by the police.

In his narration, Vanderpuye was reported to have said 12 persons from the National Security walked to him and launched an attack on him at the police station. He said they ordered him to leave after brutalizing him.



According to him, but for the intervention of the police, the worst could have happened.



A visibly worried Vanderpuye demanded some answers from the police.



“The police should be able to tell why they arrested my cameraman who had gone to just take a picture of a project I am undertaking for the people,” he said.



Although he was unhappy about the development, the former Sports Minister said he was unfazed.

“I’m sad but I’m not broken; I’m still strong,” he proclaimed. “I know I have a God who lives.”



He expressed gratitude to supporters of his party, National Democratic Congress, chiefs and the people in his constituency for their remarkable support.



“Yesterday when the incident happened, without any call, thousands of people who came out at that time of the night, followed up to the police station to the hospital and even some of them wanting to follow me to the house, is enough encouragement to me,” said the legislator.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.